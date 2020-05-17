

LYNETTE M. PODOLSKY



Died on May 14, 2020. Born in Washington, DC, she grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, and went to Montgomery Blair High School. Lynette graduated from the University of Maryland, where she met her future husband. She spent most of her career as an officer with the U.S. State Department's International Organizations Bureau. She is survived by her adoring husband, David Podolsky, daughters SaraPage Podolsky (Guy Faibis), Rachel Podolsky and Lisa Podolsky, son Michael (Thecla) Podolsky, sister Bonnie Malkin (Rob Vogel), brother Steven (Debbie) Malkin, numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins and friends. Lynette was known as a down-to-earth, kind, giving person and a loving wife and mother. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Montgomery Hospice Casey House or the .