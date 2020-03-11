

Lynn Barnett (Age 75)



Passed peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020, of Washington, DC. She is remembered by great numbers of colleagues, friends, and acquaintances, who were beneficiaries of her intelligence, kindness, humor, good cheer, and her lifelong commitment to helping others. She was a quiet champion of liberal causes, especially women's issues. Lynn was born in Sarasota, FL, to Clyde H. Barnett, now deceased, a decorated WW II fighter pilot, and Janet Williams Barnett, also deceased, a homemaker and talented crafts person. Lynn graduated from Mary Washington College, in Virginia, with a bachelor degree in liberal arts. Early in her professional career she was an abstractor/indexer for NASA. Later, she became a respected editor of books, monographs, newsletters, and magazine articles. She completed her career as Vice President for Academics, Student, and Community Development at the American Association of Community Colleges, of Washington, DC. She was the beloved wife of James R. Mahoney, of Washington, DC; mother of Brian Barnett, of Little Rock, AR, Alison Bushman of Bellevue, KY, and step-mother of Brendan J. Mahoney, of Norton, OH; sister of Carol Dibrel, of Collbran, CO, and Jackson Barnett, Owensboro, KY. She was grandmother of Katherine and Elinor Barnett, Emma and Amy Bushman, Nicholas Vitantonio, Keegan, Donovan, and Devin Mahoney. No formal services are planned.