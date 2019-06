LYNN JACKSON ROGERS

June 19, 1919 ~ October 25, 2014



Though you are not here,

you are in my thoughts every single day

and will always be in my heart.

I miss and love you so much.

Until we meet again.

Your loving Daughter Sonja

Mass intentions, June 15 at 5:30 p.m. at St Francis de Sales Church 2015 Rhode Island Ave. NE.