

Lynn f. Jenkins

Lynn F. Jenkins, 68, of Lady Lake, FL formally of Falls Church, VA passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born January 6, 1952 to the late Henry and Lucille Jenkins of Alexandria, VA. He retired from Fairfax County Public Schools after a period of 25 years. He is survived by his wife Margaret Jenkins "Patty," one son, Matthew Jenkins and a step son Eric Dunbar. He is predeceased by his brothers Jack Hurst, Ronnie Jenkins and his stepson Chris Dunbar. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 9 at 5 p.m. at Capital Baptist Church, 3504 Gallows Rd., Annandale, VA 22003. Masks are necessary. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn's memory can be made to Capital Baptist Church to help the family with expenses. Please mark "Jenkins family" on memo line.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store