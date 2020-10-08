1/
LYNN JENKINS
1952 - 2020
Lynn f. Jenkins  
Lynn F. Jenkins, 68, of Lady Lake, FL formally of Falls Church, VA passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was born January 6, 1952 to the late Henry and Lucille Jenkins of Alexandria, VA. He retired from Fairfax County Public Schools after a period of 25 years. He is survived by his wife Margaret Jenkins "Patty," one son, Matthew Jenkins and a step son Eric Dunbar. He is predeceased by his brothers Jack Hurst, Ronnie Jenkins and his stepson Chris Dunbar. A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 9 at 5 p.m. at Capital Baptist Church, 3504 Gallows Rd., Annandale, VA 22003. Masks are necessary. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lynn's memory can be made to Capital Baptist Church to help the family with expenses. Please mark "Jenkins family" on memo line.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Capital Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

