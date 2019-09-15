Lynn Romona Turner Padgett
Lynn Romona Turner Padgett, a native of Washington, DC, entered into eternal rest on August 25, 2019 at home in Bowie, MD. Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Timothy; children, Tracy, Tessina, Lita, and Timothy, Jr.; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and, host of beloved relatives/friends. Visitation: 9 a.m. and Home-Going Service: 10 a.m. September 18, 2019 at Contee AME Zion Church, 903 Division Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Rev. Dr. Darrell Gaskin, Beth Shalom AME Zion, officiating. Please no dark attire. Interment: Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd. Triangle, VA 22172. Condolences cards/memorial donations to Padgett Family c/o Bianchi Funeral Home, 814 Upshur St NW Washington, DC 20011.