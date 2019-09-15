The Washington Post

LYNN PADGETT

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYNN PADGETT.
Service Information
Bianchi Funeral Service
814 Upshur St Nw
Washington, DC
20011
(202)-529-5579
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Contee AME Zion Church
903 Division Ave.
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Contee AME Zion Church
903 Division Ave.
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Lynn Romona Turner Padgett  

Lynn Romona Turner Padgett, a native of Washington, DC, entered into eternal rest on August 25, 2019 at home in Bowie, MD. Lynn is survived by her loving husband, Timothy; children, Tracy, Tessina, Lita, and Timothy, Jr.; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and, host of beloved relatives/friends. Visitation: 9 a.m. and Home-Going Service: 10 a.m. September 18, 2019 at Contee AME Zion Church, 903 Division Ave. NE, Washington, DC 20019. Rev. Dr. Darrell Gaskin, Beth Shalom AME Zion, officiating. Please no dark attire. Interment: Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd. Triangle, VA 22172. Condolences cards/memorial donations to Padgett Family c/o Bianchi Funeral Home, 814 Upshur St NW Washington, DC 20011.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.