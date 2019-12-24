The Washington Post

LYNNE JACKSON

Passed away peacefully at home on December 21, 2019. She was born on August 24, 1950 in Washington, DC, daughter of Schuyler Jackson and Dorothy Ann Hastings. Lynne is survived by her husband Michael Eifert, three daughters, Terra Kalinock, Devin Schuyler and Meghan Seymour; three grandchildren, Aidan and Brendan and Angelica. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 26 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Hancock, MD with Fr. Jack Lombardi celebrant. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Online obituary and condolences available at

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 24, 2019
