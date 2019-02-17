

LYNNE PEARL LOUBE TATLOCK



Lynne Pearl Loube Tatlock (née Kaplan) died on February 15, 2019 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late John Tatlock, Lynne is survived by her children, Nancy, Frances, and Daniel; her five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; her sister, Susan Gross, her husband, Michael Gross, and their children. Among her many accomplishments, Lynne was a docent in the initial docent group at the Hirschhorn Museum. As her interests progressed to art jewelry and then fine jewelry, she earned two Masters of Gemology from GIA and the British Gemological Institute. She was a member of AIA who was expert and lectured on the provenance of historic jewelry (e.g., George and Martha Washington at Mt. Vernon and the Society of the Cincinnati, among others). She was generous, kind, and lived a life full of travel and adventure. Lynne will be missed by many and those who knew her well. Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 17, 1 p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. The family will be sitting Shiva Sunday following services at the late residence at Asbury Methodist Village in the Diamond Building, 415 Russell Ave., Gaithersburg, MD 20877. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.