

LYNNETTE ANGELA POINDEXTER

Entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 4, 2020. She is survived by her husband, mother-in-law; one daughter, Montanette Miller; one son Lynwood Poindexter; one daughter-in-law, Yashmeena Poindexter; three grandchildren, Jiovanni Poindexter, Daisy Poindexter and Omari Poindexter; four sisters, Linda Robinson, Imani Poindexter; two nieces, Melissa Robinson and Rashawn Robinson; uncle, Alfred Johnson; three aunts, Alein Johnson, Granny Botts and Ma Barbara; three cousins, Alvin Johnson, Alfreda Johnson and Pamela Botts; and a host of other relatives and friends. Ms. Poindexter may be viewed at Stewart Funral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Wednesday, July 15 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment is private.



