LYNWOOD MARR

On September 27, 2020, Lynwood Marr was welcomed into the gates of heaven by his parents, sisters, and brother who proceeded him in death. Loved and treasured by his devoted wife of 43 years, Virginia Marr; his beloved sister Barbara Bell; children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and one godson. A Service is scheduled on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Strickland Funeral Services.



