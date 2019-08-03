

LYUBA FRENKEL



On Tuesday, July 30, 2019, LYUBA FRENKEL of Potomac, MD. Beloved mother of Elena Frenkel. Devoted daughter of Rimma and the late Vitaliy Frenkel. Lyuba worked for The Solidarity Center as a senior program officer for Europe and Central Asia. She fought a brave battle with brain cancer. Over Lyuba's 26-year career with the Solidarity Center, she was instrumental in designing, supporting and monitoring projects that bolstered freedom of association throughout Eastern Europe, and for several years also in Southeast Asia. She built close cooperation with local partners, with a focus on collective bargaining, grievance representation, labor laws, trade union organizing, dispute resolution, migration and worker's rights. Throughout her successful career, Lyuba never missed an opportunity to convince workers their lives can be better when they join in a union to fight for their interests together. She helped thousands of workers understand and exercise their rights. She will be deeply missed, both within the Solidarity Center and among the dozens of partner organizations around the globe with which she had close ties. Lyuba was a tireless defender of those who suffered persecution because of their participation in independent unions, and almost daily sought new ways to push their cases to the forefront of public attention. As a longtime advocate for women's leadership to drive economic justice and social protection for all, Lyuba was an important catalyst for the Solidarity Center's gender work today. She was especially involved in building union campaigns in Eastern Europe to end gender-based violence in the workplace. In her 26 years with the Solidarity Center, Lyuba stood firmly by people engaged in some of the world's most consequential struggles for worker's rights and human dignity. She did so with integrity and generosity, borne of her deep commitment to justice. Lyuba was respected, liked and admired by everyone with whom she worked. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019, 1 p.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, 14321 Comus Rd., Clarksburg, MD. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.