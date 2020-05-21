

M. Barry Meyer

1931-2020



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of M. Barry Meyer, husband, brother, father and grandfather on May 18, 2020, after succumbing to Covid-19 at the age of 89. Born in Charleston, West Virginia, and raised in Philadelphia, Barry graduated from the Wharton School of Business and Harvard Law School. While in Boston attending Harvard, he met Newton, MA native Thelma Lee Berch. Following their marriage, they moved to suburban Washington, DC, where Barry's passion for government led him to work for the Bureau of Public Roads and the American Trucking Association before eventually becoming Chief Counsel and Chief Clerk for the Senate Committee on Public Works. There, working for committee chairman West Virginia Senator Jennings Randolph, he helped to write landmark clean air and clean water legislation. After working for 10 years on Capitol Hill, he spent 25 years in government relations at the Aluminum Association. A lover of puns, books of rules, sports, theater, symphony and family, a longtime member of Congregation Har Shalom in Potomac, MD, and a lifelong Democrat, Barry is survived by his wife Temmy; sister Mary Lou and brother-in-law and childhood friend Pace Reich; his children, David and wife, Gwen, Deborah and husband, Matt, Rebecca and husband Kevin, and Dan and wife Bo; and his grandchildren, Ethan, Layla, Carla, Talia, Sophia, Molly, Eva, Sarah and Katie.