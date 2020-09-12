

M. Gail Caffrey Gardes

Gail Gardes passed away on September 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John Patrick Gardes; mother of Kevin, Greg, Brian, Tim, and Brendan Gardes and Susan Marcos; grandmother to 11 and great-grandmother to five. Born in Plattsburgh, NY and raised in Arlington, VA, Gail attended St. Mary's Academy in Alexandria and graduated from the University of Maryland. Gail and Pat raised their family in Greenbelt where she was very active at St. Hugh's Catholic Church and with her children's school and extracurricular activities. She was a kind, generous person who had time for any and all. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Hugh of Grenoble Catholic Church on Tuesday, October 6. Those wishing to honor Gail may give to Catholic Charities.



