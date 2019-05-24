The Washington Post

M. GLORIA CHRISTIAN

On May 20, 2019, M. Gloria Christian, age 88 of Selbyville, DE and formerly of Silver Spring, beloved wife of the late William E. Christian; loving mother of Steven C. Christian (Ariana), Kathleen S. Stephan (Robert), Valerie A. Watson (David), William V. Christian, Terrance E. Christian and Mary Ellen Whelen (Jeffrey); grandmother of nine grandchildren and great-grandmother of two. Funeral service on Sunday, May 26 at 12 p.m. at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, 19 S. Main St., Selbyville, DE. Calling hour from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Burial in Roxana Cemetery, Roxana, DE. Donations to Roxana Vol. Fire Co., 35943 Zion Church Road, Frankford, DE 19945. Condolences to

Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2019
