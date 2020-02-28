The Washington Post

M. JOHN O'CONNELL (1940 - 2020)
Notice
M. JOHN O'CONNELL  

M. John O'Connell, of Boothbay Harbor, ME, passed peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by family. John was born in New York City March 18, 1940 and is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandy (Smith) O'Connell, originally of Poughkeepsie, NY, three children and four grandchildren, among many others. Donations to the Boothbay Region Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 280, Boothbay, ME 04537 would be appreciated. The family plans to host celebrations of his life this summer locally in ME and in Thornhurst, PA. Full obituary may be found at www.hallfuneralhomes.com  
