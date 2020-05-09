The Washington Post

M. LOUISE PLATER

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of M. Louise Plater. May..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

M. LOUISE PLATER  

Departed this life on April 27, 2020. Louise leaves to cherish her memories and life legacy, daughters, JeanAnn Herring Mayhan, Carol Frances Herring Reid (Lynwood), Victoria Herring Steward (Larry), Judith Elizabeth Donelson Harris (Monti) and Rosemary Cecilia Plater (James); grandchildren, Jamila Steward, Courtney Steward, Miles Steward (Jill), Kevin Reid (Ivy), and Andrew Donelson; great grandchildren, Isabella Steward, Blake Goodman, Mia Steward, Elizabeth Steward, Harper Steward, Forrest Steward and Rhyan Reid; and a host of other family, relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 12 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Rd. Landover, MD. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. www.jbjfh.com  
Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300