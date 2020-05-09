M. LOUISE PLATER
Departed this life on April 27, 2020. Louise leaves to cherish her memories and life legacy, daughters, JeanAnn Herring Mayhan, Carol Frances Herring Reid (Lynwood), Victoria Herring Steward (Larry), Judith Elizabeth Donelson Harris (Monti) and Rosemary Cecilia Plater (James); grandchildren, Jamila Steward, Courtney Steward, Miles Steward (Jill), Kevin Reid (Ivy), and Andrew Donelson; great grandchildren, Isabella Steward, Blake Goodman, Mia Steward, Elizabeth Steward, Harper Steward, Forrest Steward and Rhyan Reid; and a host of other family, relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 12 from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service 10:30 a.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home 7474 Landover Rd. Landover, MD. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.