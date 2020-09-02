CRAMER Morris Michael Cramer Born in Philadelphia to Ben and Lillian Cramer and died on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was an active member of Adas Israel Congregation, Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington, Woodmont Country Club, the Uniform State Law Commission, the American Bar Association, and The Mavens and a great supporter of the Erika Thimey Dance and Theater Company. Mike has and will forever be the most curious, caring, and enthusiastic friend, father, and husband. He brought his passion and love of life to each person he met, always remembering a name and a story. He became an expert in each hobby he pursued: photographer, avid golfer, equestrian, physical fitness devotee, and a student of history. He was a renowned guest speaker sharing his extensive knowledge of history. Mike was always eager to be in the middle of life and to share with the people he loved. His pride and determination fueled his esteemed career as a litigation attorney. After graduating from George Washington University Law School, he went on to present cases before the Maryland Courts, Federal Courts, and was a trailblazer, arguing cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Appointed by The Governors of Maryland to serve as the Commissioner of the Uniform State Laws, he developed important legal acts including the Arbitration Act and Right to Privacy. He became the Chairman of the Pattern Jury Instruction Committee, writing an award-winning book that provided the language the judges use to instruct juries. He was highly respected in his legal career as a champion of the underdog. What gave Mike the most pleasure was his involvement with his beloved grandchildren Sam, Mireille, Josh, Nicki, Ella, and Noah, and his four daughters, Mauri (Keith Funger), Karyn (Mike Hollman), Jill (Rich Lane), and Beth (Todd Mathews). Mike attributed his health and enjoyment of life to his relationship with the love of his life, his wife Miriam. Mike died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Bethany Beach. His family is so grateful to JSSA and Delaware Hospice for making it possible to take care of Mike at home over these past few months. Services will be held via Zoom on Thursday September 3 at 7 p.m. Please contact the family for more information.Services will be held via Zoom on Thursday September 3 at 7 p.m. Please contact the family for more information.



