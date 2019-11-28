

M. TERESA FINNEY



M. Teresa Finney, a fourth generation Washingtonian and lifelong resident of Chevy Chase, passed away of natural causes at 95 years old on November 24, 2019.

Teresa is predeceased by her parents, Argyle and Helen Finney, brother Patrick Finney, and brother-in-law James Rafferty.

She is survived by her loving sister Betty Jane Rafferty of Bethesda, Maryland. Teresa delighted in sharing the lives of Betty Jane and her children: nephew Brian Rafferty (Helen) of Mamaroneck, New York, and children Teresa, Alanah, and Grace; niece Kate Favia (Tim) of San Francisco, CA, and children Sophia, Quentin, and Wyatt; and nephew Patrick Rafferty (Michele) of Kensington, Maryland, and children Erin, Aidan, Liam and Kelsey.

She was a graduate of Wilson High School and the University of Maryland. Teresa was a dedicated and devoted educator. She taught kindergarten and first grade in Montgomery County for over 45 years at both Chevy Chase Elementary and Somerset Elementary Schools.

Teresa was a lifelong member of the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic church, where she was an active member of the Sodality, taught Religious Education, and belonged to the Bible study group. She was an active member of the Christ Child Society, and a member of the Women's Club of Chevy Chase, and was particularly fond of the literature section.

Teresa was beloved by her family, her wide circle of friends, and by three generations of former students. She loved her family, her church, children, books and visits to Rehoboth Beach, DE.

A memorial service will be held in Washington, DC for family and friends in January.