

MABEL IRENE FILER



Mabel Irene Filer, age 97, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020 in Rockville, Maryland. Born on August 27, 1922 in Pardoe, Pennsylvania to the late Helena and Murray Morley. Beloved wife of 71 years to the late Richard Nelson Filer; loving mother of Rev. Diana L. Ley, Richard N. Filer, Jr. (Julie), Melanie J. Bryant (Charles) and the late Mark M. Filer (Jennifer); cherished grandmother of Lisa, Tim (Tina), Emily (William), Todd (Lisa), Colleen (Scott) and Nicole (Michael); proud great-grandmother of Gavin, Jack, Chloe Mabel, Max, Brooke, Shelby, Caroline, and Piper; and loving sister to the late Louise Filer (Del) and Murray Morley (Bernadine). Friends will be received at Pumphrey's Bethesda-Chevy Chase Funeral Home, 7557 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Monday, February 24, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Bethesda United Methodist Church, 8300 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made in Mabel's name to Bethesda United Methodist Church at the above address. Please visit and sign the family guest book at: