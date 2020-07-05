1/1
MABLE MARTIN
1952 - 2020
Mable Martin  
Passed away on June 20, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1952 in Summerton, South Carolina. A graduate of MM Washington Vocational High School Class of 1972, she served the Department of Health and Human Services for 37 years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Highland Park and The Charmettes, Inc. A gentle soul with a fighting spirit, she enjoyed time exploring with her family and dearest friends. Mable is survived by her partner, James Ball, son, James Martin, daughter-in-law, Jessica Neal, sister, Mary Martin, and godson, John Bonds. The wake will be held at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. on July 6, 2020 at the Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland, Rd., Suitland, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Wake
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
JUL
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
