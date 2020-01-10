

MAC MICHAEL McGRADY (Age 66)



On Friday, January 3, 2020, of Laurel, MD. Only son of the late John and Daisy McGrady; brother of Patricia (the late Joe) McGrady-Finneran and Barbara (Terence) Foley; uncle of John (Stacey), Robert (Lauren), and Patrick (Charlotte) Foley; great-uncle of Luke and Emily Foley. Also survived by his beloved cockatiel "Cinnaman". Mac was a bon vivant, a raconteur, a travel junkie, who loved music, fine food, and the Spanish language. Services and Interment private.

"Always late, but always worth waiting for."