MAC McGRADY

Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
MAC MICHAEL McGRADY (Age 66)  

On Friday, January 3, 2020, of Laurel, MD. Only son of the late John and Daisy McGrady; brother of Patricia (the late Joe) McGrady-Finneran and Barbara (Terence) Foley; uncle of John (Stacey), Robert (Lauren), and Patrick (Charlotte) Foley; great-uncle of Luke and Emily Foley. Also survived by his beloved cockatiel "Cinnaman". Mac was a bon vivant, a raconteur, a travel junkie, who loved music, fine food, and the Spanish language. Services and Interment private.
 
"Always late, but always worth waiting for."

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 10, 2020
