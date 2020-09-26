1/1
MACDARA "Mac" MacTIGUE
MACDARA MacTIGUE "Mac"  
Died peacefully on September 23, 2020 at his home in Silver Spring, MD. Mac is survived by his husband Stephen (Stevie) Godbout; three brothers and spouses, Andy (Patty), twin Eamonn (Bernadette) and Oisin (Sarah), as well as six nieces and nephews, Eileen, Marie, Tarah, Aibla, Megan and Rian. He will also be deeply missed by his dog-child Sebastian. Friends and family are invited to an Irish celebration of life, to be held both in Maryland and Ireland when pandemic conditions allow. A service with close family only will be held at St. Patrick's, Rockville, MD Saturday, September 26 at 12:30 p.m. We invite all to join the live-stream via zoom. Link is available at Cole Funeral Services. We're pretty sure St. Peter now knows what "FFS" stands for. Mac, love you forever.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 26, 2020.
