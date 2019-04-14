MADELINE CRAWFORD FLYNN
A longtime resident of Reston, VA, died at home on Friday, December 21, 2018. The youngest child of E. B. Crawford and Edwina Greist Crawford, she was born at home on February 9, 1933 in Hamden, CT. The family, including siblings Susan and Ronald, moved to Auburn, NY in 1942, and "Maddie" went to grade school there until going to The Shipley School and later, Smith
College. Madeline wed Peter A. Flynn in 1952 during his undergraduate studies at Yale University
. She was devoted to raising six children during Peter's medical training and US Navy career. She delighted in celebrating all major holidays and birthdays, taught preschool in the 70s-80s, contributed her energies to the Very Special Arts Festival, and sang with The Reston Chorale for over 40 years. Madeline is survived by husband Peter, their children, Deborah Flynn-Hanrahan (Tim); Barbara Flynn (Mike Prewitt); Sally Stewart; Peter A. Flynn, Jr. (Tina); E. Paul Flynn II and Tim Flynn (Vicki); 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will occur May 11 at United Christian Parish, Reston at 2 p.m.