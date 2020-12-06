1/1
MADELINE JIMS
1933 - 2020
Madeline Patricia Jims   (Age 87)  
Of Reston, VA passed away on November 28, 2020. She was born on March 17, 1933 in Pittston, PA to Joseph and Victoria Jims. Madeline was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School (Pottsville, PA), St. Mary's School of Nursing (Philadelphia, PA), and the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia, PA). Maddie was a career member of the US Army, rising to the rank of Lt. Colonel. She proudly served her country in Germany, Nicaragua, and several locations in the U.S., including the Walter Reed Medical Center. Upon retirement she settled in Reston, VA where she enjoyed all that the DC area had to offer, particularly the performing arts. She was a volunteer at Wolf Trap for many years and was editor of the local Audubon Society newsletter (Potomac Flier) for a period of time. She was bright, a quick wit, and especially enjoyed making others laugh. She will be missed by her family and many friends. She is survived by her brother, Joseph Jims, Jr.; five nieces and nephews, Tricia Austin of Kansas, Robert Jims of Pennsylvania, Joseph Jims, III of Massachusetts, John Jims of Virginia, Jenna Rodriguez of Pennsylvania; and several grandnieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Thomas ï¿½ï¿½ Becket Catholic Church. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wolf Trap, www.wolftrap.org/Jims. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at www.moneyandking.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
