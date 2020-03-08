MADELINE MILLER
Departed this life on February 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Miller, Sr.; daughter Ernestine Elliott, she is survived by her daughters Shirley Grice, Coleen Miller and Marsha Miller, sons Wesley Miller, Paul Miller, LeRoy Miller and Ernest Miller, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Shining Star Freewill Baptist Church, 5737 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway, Seat Pleasant, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.