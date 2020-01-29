The Washington Post

MADELINE SHERE

Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Congregation Har Shalom
11510 Falls Road
Potomac, MD
View Map
Notice
MADELINE SHERE  

On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, MADELINE SHERE of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Kenneth Shere. Loving mother of Reenie (Edwin) Kraft, Elisa (Jeff) Ruehlmann and Jeremy (Marci) Shere. Dear sister of Lorraine (the late Norman) Edelstein. Cherished grandmother of Alex, Sean, Samuel, Benjamin and Abigail. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, 11 a.m. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Road, Potomac, MD 20854. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the family home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, Congregation Har Shalom or to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 29, 2020
