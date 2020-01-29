MADELINE SHERE
On Tuesday, January 28, 2020, MADELINE SHERE of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of Kenneth Shere. Loving mother of Reenie (Edwin) Kraft, Elisa (Jeff) Ruehlmann and Jeremy (Marci) Shere. Dear sister of Lorraine (the late Norman) Edelstein. Cherished grandmother of Alex, Sean, Samuel, Benjamin and Abigail. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, 11 a.m. at Congregation Har Shalom, 11510 Falls Road, Potomac, MD 20854. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be observed at the family home. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, Congregation Har Shalom or to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.