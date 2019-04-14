Departed this life peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Pamela Oliphant and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Queens Chapel United Methodist Church, 7410 Old Muirkirk Road, Beltsville, MD from 6 to 9 p.m. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Reverend William Butler officiating. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME.