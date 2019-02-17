MADGE MCKAY

On Sunday, February 10, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. McKay, Jr.; mother of Charles L. McKay (Roberta), Lynn McKay-Luginbill (Pete) and the late Joseph M. McKay; grandmother of Jennifer McGuckin (Andrew), Jeffrey C. McKay (Crystal), Ryan J. McKay (Leslie), Lyndsay Ange, Adam Ange, Jessica McKay Monaldo (Justin) and Joelle Luginbill; also survived by eight great-grandchildren and many friends. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2907 Popkins Ln. Alexandria, VA on Wednesday at 11 a.m.. Interment following at Mt. Comfort Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2019
