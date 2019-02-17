Madge Elizabeth McKay
On Sunday, February 10, 2019 of Alexandria, VA. Beloved wife of the late Charles E. McKay, Jr.; mother of Charles L. McKay (Roberta), Lynn McKay-Luginbill (Pete) and the late Joseph M. McKay; grandmother of Jennifer McGuckin (Andrew), Jeffrey C. McKay (Crystal), Ryan J. McKay (Leslie), Lyndsay Ange, Adam Ange, Jessica McKay Monaldo (Justin) and Joelle Luginbill; also survived by eight great-grandchildren and many friends. Relatives and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr. Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Louis Catholic Church, 2907 Popkins Ln. Alexandria, VA on Wednesday at 11 a.m.. Interment following at Mt. Comfort Cemetery.