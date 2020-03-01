Madison Booth Dunlap
On February 22, 2020, Madison Booth Dunlap died at age 95 in his home in Silver Spring, MD, with his family by his side. Born to Evelyn and Madison Dunlap, Booth grew up in Spring Hill, VA, and moved to the Silver Spring area in the 1940's. He served for over three years in the Army Air Corps as a staff sergeant, stationed in Calcutta, India, during World War II
. After the war, he earned his business degree at the University of Maryland. He was a senior administrator at Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory for over 35 years, where he was responsible for all support services. Booth was a loving husband, father and grandfather. A gifted storyteller, with a great sense of humor, he was a lively presence in all our lives. He will be profoundly missed. Booth is survived by his sister Frances Reed; three children, Tom (Linda) Dunlap, Susan (Steve) Kline, Cynthia (Ken) Gwynn; eight grandchildren, and two great-granddaughters. His wife Wilma, and brother Bob preceded him in death. Visitation will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church, 10123 Connecticut Ave., Kensington, MD 20895, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Private burial in Staunton, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warner Memorial Presbyterian Church, www.warnermemorial.org
or Winter Growth, Inc., www.wintergrowthinc.org
.