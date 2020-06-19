BEVERIDGE MADZY deKOK BEVERIDGE Madzy deKok Beveridge died peacefully of congestive heart failure at her home in Washington on June 14, 2020, surrounded by her devoted family. She was 80 years old. Madzy was born in 1940 in Singapore where her father, Frits deKok, was the representative of a Dutch bank. After the Japanese invasion of Southeast Asia in 1942, she spent the next three years of her life in a Japanese internment camp with her mother, Toni deKok and older sister, Toni. Returning to the Netherlands in 1946 she matriculated through the Dutch school system except for one year which she spent as a Rotary scholar at the University of Washington at Seattle. She graduated from Leiden University in 1962 and married her husband, Albert J. Beveridge, III, the same year. In 1962 Madzy and Albert moved to Washington where her children were born and where she developed the strong community interests and deep friendships she enjoyed throughout her life. She was an active participant in many Washington organizations. Foremost among them was the Corcoran Gallery of Art. She started as a docent and ended by serving on virtually every committee of the Corcoran Women's Committee and participating in every important event. She was an avid collector and appreciator of both art and music and a regular supporter of the symphony and opera both in Washington and New York City. She was also engaged in politics and public policy serving as a volunteer on the campaign committees of Muskie, Kennedy and Mondale and as an officer of the McLean Foreign Policy Group. Additionally she took great pride in her investment acumen as an early founder of an investment group, which still exists and which consistently attains double-digit returns. Finally she was very attached to her garden which is at now its height this season. She would cultivate bulbs from the Netherlands, peonies and orchids. Most importantly Madzy dedicated her life to other people. She was a special and always selfless friend to her family and to the many people who were devoted to her. She was always there when someone was sick or sad. She loved her friends and her family and they loved her. Her relationships were broad, deep and enduring. All ages adored and appreciated her. She was a model of grace, beauty, refinement and humor. One of her traits that was most endearing was her ability to listen carefully to whomever she was speaking. She made them feel as if they were the most intelligent person not only in the room but in the nation. Madzy is survived by her husband Albert, and three children: Alexandra Beveridge and her husband Allesandro Spighi of Florence, Italy, Albert J. Beveridge, IV, of Venice, California, and Vanessa Crosby Beveridge of Chevy Chase, Maryland. She is also survived by her grandsons, Matteo and Gregorio Spighi of Florence, Italy, her sisters Toni deKok Besselaar of Bermuda and Vanessa deKok Bentinck of the Hague and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that contributions be made to the Lab School of Washington, D. C., or the charity of their choice. A service of remembrance will be held at a later time.A service of remembrance will be held at a later time.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 19, 2020.