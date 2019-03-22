MAE STOHLMAN BEUCHERT
On March 20, 2019 of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of George H. Beuchert, Jr, (deceased); devoted mother of Margaret Beuchert Jones (Charlie), Katherine Beuchert Kehoe, Ann Beuchert Massey (Robert), Mary Beth Beuchert Klotz (Norman), Barbara (Missy) Beuchert and George H Beuchert III (Rebecca) and loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will be receiving visitors at 11 a.m. at The Church of the Little Flower, Bethesda MD, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Saturday, March 23. Private interment at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Georgetown Visitation Convent.