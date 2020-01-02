MAE F. CASTENS (Age 100)
Minnie Mae Foust Castens, 100, died on Monday, December 30, 2019 in Mount Vernon, Virginia. She was born on January 16, 1919 in Pittsylvania, Virginia to William and Minnie Mae Foust. Fiercely independent, a skilled researcher, DAR, Jamestown Society, and never waivering Washington sports fan. Mae is survived by her sister Margaret Howard of Virginia, her daughter Carolyn Kelley of Virginia, her grandchildren Kimberly Feeney (Charles) of Vermont, Colleen Kelley of Maryland, great-grandchildren Ashley Ginsburg (Daniel), Lindsey Jaffe, Cory Jaffe, Allison Feeney, Molly Feeney, and three great-great-grandchildren Eden Ginsburg, Aurora Ginsburg, and Nikolai Ginsburg. Relatives and friends may gather at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery on a later date.