

Mae Chambers



Departed this life on Wednesday, May 9, 2019, after living with Alzheimer's Disease for many years. The devoted wife of the late Harvey Chambers, and loving mother of Allyson Chambers was born September 1, 1924 in Norristown, Georgia. In recent years, Mae resided in Lafayette Hill, Pennsylvania with her daughter.

A graduate of Clark College, the former Mae Chapple relocated to Washington, DC in 1948, where she met and married Harvey, husband of 46 years. After 29 years of service as a D.C. Public School teacher she retired in 1988, yet remained an active member of Delta Sigma Theta sorority and spent countless hours volunteering at church and other organizations. In addition to her daughter, she also leaves a host of nephews, relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be take place on Tuesday, May 14, 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernardine of Sienna Catholic Church, 2400 Brooks Drive, Suitland, Maryland, 20746. Interment will occur at a later date in Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Catholic Charities: www.catholiccharitiesdc.org / or the : www.alz.org

The family will greet friends at St. Bernardine's from 10 a.m. until the time of service.