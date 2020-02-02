

Mae Elizabeth Bette Godding



Passed away in the presence of her family on January 19, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Van Cicero Evans and Maude Elizabeth Evans (Stamps). She was born on July 22, 1922 in Anniston, Alabama.

Bette graduated from Stephens College. She was in Off-Broadway plays in New York. With her husband, Bette spent many years abroad (Guam, Germany, Japan) and loved traveling, which she continued after his retirement. She was a long-term member of the Sulgrave Club, Army Navy Club, and Capital Speakers Club. Bette was an avid bridge player - enjoying both Party and Duplicate Bridge.

Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Major General George A. Godding on December 6, 2008. She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth C. Lytle (Jay), her son, George A. Godding Jr. (Beverly), and her daughter, Ruth A. Godding, and five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date following a private service.