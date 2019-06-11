The Washington Post

MAE LAPKOFF GUGLIELMI  

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, MAE LAPKOFF GUGLIELMI (nee Book), a native Washingtonian, died at the age of 89. Beloved wife of Vincent Guglielmi of 33 years and the late Stanley Lapkoff for 35 years. She was the loving and proud mother of Clifford and Scott Lapkoff, Judy (Paul) Miller and the late Cheri Karpel. Cherished grandmother of Jessica (Scott) Kupferman, Dana (Ken) Sacks, Stephen A., David and Steven R. Lapkoff, Michael Miller, Jonathan Lapkoff, Eric Miller and Charlie Lapkoff. Dear great-grandmother of Emily and Nathan Schaeffer, Clara, Milo and Fiona Sacks, and Isaac Kupferman. Loving aunt of Barbara, Rhoden, Marty Book, Sheila Smith, Barry Book and Pamela Rickerds and many more great nieces and nephews, who were like brothers and sisters to her. Her legacy will be the memories of love and friendship that will be her gift to carry with each and every one of you, always. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Bachellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD Interment following. After the service, the family will receive relatives and friends at the family home. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on June 11, 2019
