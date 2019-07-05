Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAE HARRISON 77. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

HARRISON REV. MAE E BREWINGTON HARRISON (Age 77) Passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at her home in Accokeek, MD. Rev. Harrison was born in Rockingham, NC, and received her Bachelor of Arts and Master of Divinity degrees from Howard University. She obtained her Doctorate of Ministry from Wesley Theological Seminary. She was ordained as an Elder in 1993 in the United Methodist Church. Rev. Harrison left her lifelong dream of teaching to accept the Lord's call into the ministry after her then two year old son, Daniel N. Harrison, II, was healed of leukemia. She has given this testimony many times in the five United Methodist Churches she pastored in her 22 year full time ministry which was replete with lectures, workshops, Bible studies, women's conferences, summer camps, vacation bible school, and endless number of innovative programs. However, her legacy is her son, now 46, who was recently found to have brain cancer. God healed him once and the family believes he can do it again. Reverend Harrison leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 49 years, Daniel; two sons, Daniel II and John Dumas (Evangeline); a granddaughter, Ciana Harrison; five brothers, Thaddeus (Betty) of Springdale, MD, Curtis (Classie), Edward (Lisa) of Ellerbe, NC, Kevin (Jacqueline) and Albert Everett (Marie) of Rockingham, NC; six sisters, Deloris (Dwight) Hunter of Upper Marlboro, MD, Reba Brewington of Camp Springs, MD, Irene Waddell of Rockingham, NC, Ruby Shannon (James) of Pinehurst, NC, Loretta (James) Kelly of Snellville, GA and Rosaline Asbury of Rockingham, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, David Lee, George and Dumas Brewington, Jr. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, long time best friends, Irma Meads of Washington, DC, Cheryl Henderson of Upper Marlboro, MD, Edith Thomas of Fort Washington, MD, Mary Bolds of Cheverly, MD; close clergy friends, Reverend Eva Clark, Reverend Paula Payne, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6 at Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744. Viewing 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m.Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 6 at Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Road, Fort Washington, MD 20744. Viewing 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m.

