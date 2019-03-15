Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAE JOHNSON.



MAE RACER JOHNSON



Mae Racer Johnson, 88, of Rockville Maryland passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in Little River South Carolina at her son Greg Johnson and wife Liz's Residence.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 12 noon at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Washington Masonic Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson was born on October 16, 1930 in Washington, Virginia to the late James Carroll Racer and Mary Coppage Woodard. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Carlton Johnson, four brothers, Russell Racer, George Richard Racer, James Carroll Racer Jr. and Calvin "Bill" Racer, and one half-sister, Ester Racer Leonard.

She was a 1949 graduate of Washington High School and previously taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church of Viers Mills, Maryland.

Survivors include her three sons, Carl Johnson (Karen), Melvin Johnson (Josie) and Greg Johnson (Liz); sister, Lois Racer Jenkins; half sister, Beverly Exline; step half sister, Hope Huff; step mother, Mae Clatterbuck Racer; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.