Mae Licitra (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD
20745
(301)-567-9424
Viewing
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
6160 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Mary's of Piscataway
Clinton, MD
Burial
Following Services
Maryland Veterans Cemetery
Cheltenham, DC
Mae C. Licitra  

Mae Chiantella Licitra, 95, of Columbia, MD passed away on October 27, 2019. Born on January 17, 1924 in Long Island City, NY to the late Natale Chiantella and Caroline Milazzo. She is also predeceased by her husband, Michael C. Licitra. She is survived by her children, Annette Licitra of Alexandria, VA, Michael Licitra of Chicago, IL, and Robert Licitra and his wife Linda Yokoi of Fulton, MD, two grandchildren, Rachel Stirba Moneypenny and Robert Akiro Licitra, as well as her brother, Nathan Chiantella of Leesburg, VA, her sister, Margaret Silk of Centennial, CO, and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Oxon Hill, MD, on Sunday, November 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Mary's of Piscataway in Clinton, MD, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4, with burial to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2019
