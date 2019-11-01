

Mae C. Licitra



Mae Chiantella Licitra, 95, of Columbia, MD passed away on October 27, 2019. Born on January 17, 1924 in Long Island City, NY to the late Natale Chiantella and Caroline Milazzo. She is also predeceased by her husband, Michael C. Licitra. She is survived by her children, Annette Licitra of Alexandria, VA, Michael Licitra of Chicago, IL, and Robert Licitra and his wife Linda Yokoi of Fulton, MD, two grandchildren, Rachel Stirba Moneypenny and Robert Akiro Licitra, as well as her brother, Nathan Chiantella of Leesburg, VA, her sister, Margaret Silk of Centennial, CO, and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Oxon Hill, MD, on Sunday, November 3, from 2 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Mary's of Piscataway in Clinton, MD, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4, with burial to follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.