

MAE E. HUGEL McNAMARA

On the morning of October 4, 2020, Mae E. Hugel McNamara entered into the presence of her Lord after nearly 102 years on this earth. Born in Suitland Maryland on December 23, 1918, Mae had five siblings (four brothers and one sister) and lived her entire life in Maryland, moving to Montgomery Village in 1968. She held various jobs in her lifetime including working for the US Marine Corps during the Second World War and was an assistant for various doctors, both medical and dental. Mae served the Maryland community in many and varied capacities: as a "Ladies Manager" for the Presbyterian Home in DC (now Ingleside), for decades she was Chaplain of her PEO chapter (Chapters C and D, later merged into Chapter CD), a member of the Gaithersburg Republican Women's Club, and was a lifetime member of the Montgomery County Agricultural Fair. Her husband J. William McNamara preceded her in death in 1983, as did her great grandson Mack Brady in 2012. She is survived by her two daughters, Martha Ann Brady and Joyce Lee Kraska, two grandsons Stephan and Christian Brady, their wives Jennifer and Elizabeth, and her four great grandchildren, Stephanie Desaulniers, Heather Brady, Matthew Darnell Brady, and Isabel Brady. Mae was devoted to her Lord Jesus Christ and worshipped at 4th Presbyterian Church, Bethesda, MD, where she was the oldest and the longest member of the congregation. There will be a memorial service by invitation at 4th Presbyterian Church officiated by Dr. Rob Norris on Saturday, November 21.



