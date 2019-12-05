Mae M. Price
On Friday, November 29,2019 Mae M. Price of Brandywine, MD was called to rest. Mae was preceded in death by her husband, James J. Price. Cherishing precious memories of her are her nieces, Ylanda Makel and Donna Akinnodi; daughters, Jayne Franklin (Benjamin), Renita Lewis (Gregory) and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends. Family will receive friends, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Rd., Camp Springs, MD from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD at a later date.