Mae Randall



Mae Ellen Randall

A retired travel agent and insurance claim adjuster, passed away July 8, 2020 in a hospital in Moreno Valley, California. She was 66 years old. Ms. Randall was born in Washington, DC to the late Dr R Stewart Randall and Ethel G Randall on July 14, 1953. She was a graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1971. She continued her education at International Travel Training Courses Inc, and became a licensed travel agent working for travel agencies until moving to Lake Ridge, Virginia in 1995. Ms Randall then became employed with Carlson Wagonlit Travel, and handled travel arrangements for the US Department of Defense, as well as other federal agencies. In 1999, she received written recognition for her outstanding work from the commander of the US Army Space Missile Defense Command, in which she was cited as "the go-to player for travel planning" at their agency. Following her career as a travel agent, Ms Randall worked as an insurance adjuster for Boat US in Woodbridge, Virginia, until 2015. Ms Randall then moved to Yucca Valley, California in 2017.Ms. Randall is survived by her life partner, Douglas Alcott; her daughter, Donna K Randall-Vitto; her brother, R. Stewart Randall Jr (Stephany), her niece, Diana M. Randall, and her nephews, Stewart Harmon, and Aris T. Allen III. Her sister, Anna Randall Allen, predeceased her in May of this year. She also leaves behind other beloved relatives and friends who will sadly miss her.Ms. Randall will be remembered for her generous and loving spirit; and for her intelligence, quick wit, music and artistic talents, beautiful gardens, and her devotion and love of animals. A memorial service will be held at a later date when we can once again gather together safely.



