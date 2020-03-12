Mae R. Stephens (Age 86)
On March 9, 2020, Mae R. Stephens passed away in Ormond Beach, Florida. Beloved wife of the late James Stephens; mother of Susan Coroneos married to son-in law Tas Coroneos, and James W. Stephens and married to daughter-in-law Suginah Stephens; grandmother of Paul Robinson, Andrew Robinson, Christopher Coroneos, Paul Coroneos, Maria Coroneos, Philip Coroneos, James Adam Stephens, Christopher Stephens and Nicholas Stephens and eight great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. Graveside Service and Interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, 12800 Veirs Mill Road, Rockville, MD, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Foundation of America.