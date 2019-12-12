Maeola Phifer (Age 79)
On Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the comfort of her home in Alexandria, VA, Maeola accepted her place in God's Arms. She is survived by her loving daughter, Anika Phifer; mother, Daisy Lois Paschal; sister, Daisy Sylvia Williams; three goddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at WETA, 3939 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home Inc.