The Washington Post

MAEOLA PHIFER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAEOLA PHIFER.
Service Information
Greene Funeral Home Inc
814 Franklin Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0089
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
WETA
3939 Campbell Avenue
Arlington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Maeola Phifer (Age 79)  

On Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the comfort of her home in Alexandria, VA, Maeola accepted her place in God's Arms. She is survived by her loving daughter, Anika Phifer; mother, Daisy Lois Paschal; sister, Daisy Sylvia Williams; three goddaughters and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. at WETA, 3939 Campbell Avenue, Arlington, VA 22206. Arrangements by Greene Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0089
funeral home direction icon