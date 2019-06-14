The Washington Post

MAIZIE SMITH

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Notice
MAIZIE McCORD SMITH (Age 97)  

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, Maizie McCord Smith of Silver Spring, MD. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, John W. Smith; devoted mother of John W. Smith, Jr. and his wife, Linda and Patricia Smith Scully; grandmother of Shelley (Wally), Vanessa (Paul), Scott (Donna), Jason (Carrie), Megan (Scott) and Kristen (Graham); great-grandmother of Nathan, Brady, Ashley, Paul Jr., Hailey, Emma, Tessa and Kelsey. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her sister, Virginia Kube (Ellis) and her brother L.V. McCord (Lorena). Friends may call at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD, Sunday, June 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., where services will be held on Monday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Rhoadesville Baptist Church Cemetery, Rhoadesville, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on June 14, 2019
