Marjorie Grace Mckinney
Marjorie Grace Mckinney, peacefully departed her life on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband Aaron Willis Mckinney, and her son Anthony Charles Willis She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Gayle Eaves; two sisters, Lois Brooks and Thelma Russell as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. until services begin at 10 a.m. at Roberts Memorial Methodist Church, 606A S. Washington St., Alexandria, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the . Interment at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, Virginia