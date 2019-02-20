Malcolm Frazier Braxton
Of Alexandria, Virginia, passed February 14, 2019. He is the beloved husband of Kaye Keil Braxton; loving father of Joyce Braxton, Malcolm Braxton, Jr. (Maria), April Selenskikh and Dawn Braxton Drake (Wesley); grandfather of William, Taihra, Arielle, Devon, Alex, Jonah, Becca, Anna, Ian and great-grandfather of Jedaiah. A memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 6510 Fort Hunt Rd, Alexandria, VA 22307 on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.