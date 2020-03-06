

MALCOLM GRAHAM

"MAC" (Age 85)



On Wednesday March 4, 2020, Malcolm Graham, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Carole Graham; loving father of Diana Whelan (Ed), Debbie Milewski, Kathleen Silver (John), Chris Graham(Larissa), Susan Graham (Eddie Hicks) and Megan Graham; dear brother of Steve Graham; cherished grandfather of ten; great-grandfather of four. A retired government employee, Mac enjoyed crabbing, birdwatching, reading and cheering on DC sports teams.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-8 PM at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904 where funeral services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10AM. Interment to follow at Parklawn Memorial Park, Rockville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.