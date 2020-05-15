

Malcolm Neale Henderson II

(Age 59)



Of Edinburg, VA died May 13, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. He was born September 25, 1960 in Washington, DC. and was a son of the late Malcolm Neale and Marion Panos Henderson.

He owned and operated M & N Henderson, Inc.

On November 25, 2000 he married the former Lorraine Weatherholtz, who survives. Also surviving is one daughter, Kayce Henderson of Fairfax, VA; one sister, Janice Henderson of Oakton, VA; one brother, Brian Lee Henderson of Reston, VA; a number of nieces and nephews. Two sisters, Donna Jean Roddy and Elizabeth Sue Onoffrey, preceded him in death.

Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

