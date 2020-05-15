The Washington Post

MALCOLM HENDERSON (1960 - 2020)
Service Information
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Notice
Malcolm Neale Henderson II  
(Age 59)  

Of Edinburg, VA died May 13, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center. He was born September 25, 1960 in Washington, DC. and was a son of the late Malcolm Neale and Marion Panos Henderson.
He owned and operated M & N Henderson, Inc.
On November 25, 2000 he married the former Lorraine Weatherholtz, who survives. Also surviving is one daughter, Kayce Henderson of Fairfax, VA; one sister, Janice Henderson of Oakton, VA; one brother, Brian Lee Henderson of Reston, VA; a number of nieces and nephews. Two sisters, Donna Jean Roddy and Elizabeth Sue Onoffrey, preceded him in death.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Online condolences may be left for the family at

Published in The Washington Post on May 15, 2020
