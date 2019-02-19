MALCOLM WILSON JUDD (Age 78)
On Thursday, February 14, 2019, of Easton, formerly of Glenn Dale and Silver Spring, MD. Malcolm was active in Alcoholics Anonymous and proudly sober for 32 years. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann Judd; father of William G. Judd and Carrie V. Lindsay; grandfather of Joey and Liam Walker. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, February 22, from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m., where Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 23 at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Champ House, 8655 Normal School Road, Bowie, MD 20715.