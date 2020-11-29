1/
MALCOLM "Jim" LLOYD
1931 - 2020
Malcolm passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 20, 2020 with his wife, Pam, of more than 60 years at his side. He is survived also by his loving sons, Jonathan, Matthew and Gareth, daughters in law, Amanda, Shannon and Deborah, son in law, Chris and grandchildren who knew him as Poppa - Adam, Andrew, Nick, Paige, Ethan, Stephen, Alexander, Benjamin, Emily, Ben and Olivia. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter Hilary. A proud Welshman and avid golfer, Malcolm will be missed by those who knew and loved him and who celebrate his life and the memories we share with him. No services scheduled. In lieu of flowers the family request donations may be made to:  The Skin Cancer Foundation,205 Lexington Avenue, 11th Floor,New York, NY 20016https://www.skincancer.org 

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
(703) 938-7440
