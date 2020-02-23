MALCOM BERSHADSKY
On Friday, February 21, 2020, MALCOM BERSHADSKY of Burke, VA. Beloved husband of Marcia Bershadsky. Devoted father of Scott (Kimberly) Bershadsky, Michele and Stacey Bershadsky and Erica (Ken) Noe. Loving brother of Blossom Maleh. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Katie, Billy, Matthew, Eric, and Lizzie, along with three great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 12 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Ainsley's Angels of America. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.