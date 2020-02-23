The Washington Post

MALCOM BERSHADSKY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MALCOM BERSHADSKY.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Notice
Send Flowers

 

MALCOM BERSHADSKY  

On Friday, February 21, 2020, MALCOM BERSHADSKY of Burke, VA. Beloved husband of Marcia Bershadsky. Devoted father of Scott (Kimberly) Bershadsky, Michele and Stacey Bershadsky and Erica (Ken) Noe. Loving brother of Blossom Maleh. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Katie, Billy, Matthew, Eric, and Lizzie, along with three great-grandchildren. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 12 p.m. at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Ainsley's Angels of America. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.